Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is apparently preparing to replace the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and is considering Martin Jäger, the current German ambassador to Ukraine, for the position.

Source: German newspaper Spiegel, citing its own sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Initial signs of a leadership change at the intelligence agency emerged immediately after Merz’s government took office.

Advertisement:

Spiegel has information that the replacement of the head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service has already been informally agreed upon, with Martin Jäger expected to take up the post. He is currently serving as Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine.

The current BND chief, Bruno Kahl, who has held the position for eight years, is set to become ambassador to the Vatican. He supposedly showed interest in the role even before the collapse of the "traffic light coalition" in late 2024, and his request is now expected to be fulfilled.

Under the German government's plans, the BND is set to receive increased funding in the coming years, along with more flexible operational capabilities.

Merz’s team believes that with Jäger as head of the intelligence service and Philipp Wolff as intelligence coordinator in the chancellor’s office, the BND’s effectiveness will increase significantly.

Read more: Europe Will Stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk – Ukraine Will Be In, Russia Out: Interview with German Ambassador to Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!