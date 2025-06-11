All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence

Mariya Yemets, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 11 June 2025, 15:58
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
Martin Jäger. Photo: Jäger on X (Twitter)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is apparently preparing to replace the head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) and is considering Martin Jäger, the current German ambassador to Ukraine, for the position.

Source: German newspaper Spiegel, citing its own sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Initial signs of a leadership change at the intelligence agency emerged immediately after Merz’s government took office.

Advertisement:

Spiegel has information that the replacement of the head of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service has already been informally agreed upon, with Martin Jäger expected to take up the post. He is currently serving as Germany’s ambassador to Ukraine.

The current BND chief, Bruno Kahl, who has held the position for eight years, is set to become ambassador to the Vatican. He supposedly showed interest in the role even before the collapse of the "traffic light coalition" in late 2024, and his request is now expected to be fulfilled.

Under the German government's plans, the BND is set to receive increased funding in the coming years, along with more flexible operational capabilities.

Merz’s team believes that with Jäger as head of the intelligence service and Philipp Wolff as intelligence coordinator in the chancellor’s office, the BND’s effectiveness will increase significantly.

Read more: Europe Will Stretch from Lisbon to Luhansk – Ukraine Will Be In, Russia Out: Interview with German Ambassador to Ukraine

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Germanydefence intelligenceUkraine
Advertisement:
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
Ukraine grants Poland authorisation to conduct exhumations in Lviv
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders
Serbia's president heads to Ukraine for unannounced visit
Three dead and 60 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv, another person may be under rubble
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
All News
Germany
Germany has evidence of Russia's plans to attack NATO, says Germany's spy chief
German chancellor accuses Russia of "serious war crimes" amid latest attacks
Germany's spy chief: Russians support Putin and his war
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Russia resumes participation in international gymnastics competitions
17:56
EU and Germany provide €18 million for Ukraine's energy efficiency programmes
17:53
Ukrainian General Staff confirms drone strikes on gunpowder plant and warehouses in Russia
17:30
Leaders of Greece, Croatia and Montenegro attend summit in Odesa
17:01
EXPLAINERWhat issues e-scooters cause in EU cities and how authorities are trying to solve them
16:22
Norway to supply Ukraine with twice as many F-16 aircraft as officially announced
16:22
Russians attack utility workers in Kherson with drone: two injured
15:58
Germany's Merz may appoint ambassador to Ukraine as head of German intelligence
15:39
"Amid dust, smoke and pain": Ukrainian anthem echoes under rubble in Kharkiv – video
14:57
Ukraine loses key wheat markets in Asia and Africa to Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: