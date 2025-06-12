All Sections
Russians attack Odesa Oblast, destroying warehouses, combine harvesters and lorry – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 June 2025, 08:32
The large-scale fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians attacked the south of Odesa Oblast on the night of 11-12 June, causing a large-scale fire. Warehouses storing reed briquettes and equipment used for their processing have been destroyed.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "The fire engulfed buildings and equipment. Two combine harvesters and a lorry have been destroyed."

Firefighters extinguishing the fire
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The fire was promptly extinguished. 

 
Firefighters extinguishing the fire
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"Luckily, there were no casualties," the State Emergency Service concluded.

 
The fire in the warehouse
 Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Update: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, later confirmed that the Russians had attacked the Izmail district with drones. The Vylkove hromada was particularly targeted. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"Despite the combat effectiveness of air defence forces, which destroyed most of the enemy UAVs, civilian infrastructure was damaged in the attack: a reed harvesting business and several apartment buildings... The appropriate services are working to deal with the aftermath of the attack," he added.

