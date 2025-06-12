Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that unmanned systems forces are being created in Russia as a separate branch of the armed forces.

Source: Putin at a meeting on the new state armaments programme, as reported by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "It is necessary to ensure their deployment as quickly and efficiently as possible... We know how the enemy operates. But overall, I do not believe that we are lagging behind in any way here. Moreover, I believe we have gained good experience to create this branch of the armed forces."

Details: Putin also demanded that the new state armaments programme must ensure the formation of a comprehensive air defence system.

Background: At the same meeting, Putin directed his military command to substantially enhance the combat capabilities of Russia's ground forces as part of the new state armaments programme, scheduled for 2027–2036.

