All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 12 June 2025, 20:59
Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has claimed that unmanned systems forces are being created in Russia as a separate branch of the armed forces.

Source: Putin at a meeting on the new state armaments programme, as reported by TASS, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency

Quote: "It is necessary to ensure their deployment as quickly and efficiently as possible... We know how the enemy operates. But overall, I do not believe that we are lagging behind in any way here. Moreover, I believe we have gained good experience to create this branch of the armed forces."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin also demanded that the new state armaments programme must ensure the formation of a comprehensive air defence system.

Background: At the same meeting, Putin directed his military command to substantially enhance the combat capabilities of Russia's ground forces as part of the new state armaments programme, scheduled for 2027–2036.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutindronesarmyRussia
Advertisement:
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines plan to halt war and reintegrate Russia into "League of Proper Nations"
Montenegro to join EU military training mission for Ukrainian troops
Ukraine's foreign minister reacts to congratulations by some countries on Russia Day
New stage of prisoner swap completed: some released Ukrainian soldiers had been considered missing – photos, videos
Ukrainian POW from Vinnytsia dies two years after release from Russian captivity
All News
Putin
Estonian PM on Russian losses: Human life has no value for Putin
Zelenskyy: Putin exploits peace talks to avoid sanctions
Putin calls for major upgrade to Russia's Ground Forces
RECENT NEWS
21:49
One person killed and three injured in Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
20:59
Putin announces creation of unmanned systems forces in Russia
20:29
EU to appoint special envoy for Ukrainians – Politico
20:20
German defence minister pledges to increase military aid to Ukraine by €1.9 billion
20:19
Ukraine's POW authority urges Russia not to delay agreed prisoner swaps
19:48
"Home!": Ukraine releases videos from latest prisoner swap
19:08
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian forces gradually pushing Russians back in Sumy Oblast
18:38
Child injured among other 5 civilians in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast
18:32
EXPLAINERWhy did Serbia's pro-Russian president decide to visit Ukraine?
18:14
European Council to discuss ending war and path of Ukraine and Moldova to EU on 26–27 June 
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: