Iran launches missile strike on Israeli military HQ in Tel Aviv – Fox News

Iranian ballistic missiles have hit the Kirya military headquarters of the Israeli Armed Forces, considered to be the Israeli equivalent of the Pentagon.

Source: Fox News correspondent Trey Yingst, live from Tel Aviv

Details: Yingst said Iran had launched around 150 ballistic missiles on Israel during the evening. Some of them penetrated the air defence system and hit key targets, including the Kirya complex, which is a strategic military centre in central Tel Aviv where the headquarters of the Israeli Defence Forces is located.

"This is Israel's version of the Pentagon, the Kiryat. And the building on this compound was just hit," Yingst reported.

"An entire block nearly completely destroyed, wiped off the map. Rescue crews were digging through the rubble… trying to pick up heat signatures of possible bodies," he said.

Despite the active response by Israeli and US defence systems, such as Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow, Patriot and THAAD, some of the missiles managed to penetrate the defences.

"It is not enough to stop this incoming fire," Yingst noted. "We saw missiles slamming into the ground, causing significant damage and killing at least one person," he added.

"And this is just the beginning of what is a quickly developing war between Israel and Iran," Yingst reported.

Background:

On the night of 13-14 June, Iran launched another missile attack on Israel: explosions were heard in several cities, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Early reports indicated that one of the missiles had hit a high-rise building in the centre of Tel Aviv.

On the evening of 13 June, Iran launched missile strikes on Israel. The Israel Defence Forces reported that Iran fired around 150 ballistic missiles.

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel attacked Tehran and its outskirts and other cities across the country. Israel described its attack as preemptive and aimed at undermining Iran's nuclear programme and military sites.

The strikes reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Gholamali Rashid, Head of the IRGC's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, and six nuclear scientists.

Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, warned that Tehran would respond to Israel's strikes, noting that the United States would "pay dearly" despite Washington's assurances of its non-involvement.

