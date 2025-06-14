All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Armed Forces drones hit two Russian defence industry facilities

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 14 June 2025, 11:36
Ukrainian Armed Forces drones hit two Russian defence industry facilities
Screenshot from the video of the attack on the plant in the Samara Oblast. Photo: social media

Ukrainian UAVs struck facilities belonging to the Russian defence industrial base on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In particular, the facilities of the Independent Oil and Gas Company JSC in Samara Oblast were hit.

Advertisement:

It is noted that this is a leading enterprise for producing explosive components and a facility belonging to the Russian defence industrial base. Explosions and fires were recorded in the industrial zone.

The Nevinnomyssk plant in Stavropol Krai, one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel, was also targeted.

The General Staff emphasises that this enterprise is involved in supporting the armed aggression against Ukraine.

A series of explosions and a Russian air defence response were reported near the target, and a fire was detected in the industrial area.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

Background: On the night of 13-14 June, drones attacked Nevinnomyssk Azot, one of Russia's largest chemical plants, in Stavropol Krai.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesRussia
Advertisement:
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
Ukrainian man stabbed in Berlin after being asked about his nationality
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence destroys Russian air defence systems in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – video
Zelenskyy calls on US to adopt tougher tone against Russia
All News
drones
Ukraine's commander-in-chief orders increase in number of UAV interceptors
Russians launch 14 Shahed drones on Zaporizhzhia, injuring two police officers and woman – photos
Russia attacks Ukraine with 58 UAVs: hits recorded in nine locations
RECENT NEWS
09:11
Russians launch large-scale strike on Kremenchuk
08:27
Russians kill one civilian and injure three in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts
07:35
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers over past day
05:12
Another Iranian missile attack on Israel kills three people, injures over 200
04:29
Russians advance in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts – DeepState
22:14
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
21:41
Israel says it has been attacking Iran for 40 hours, over 150 targets hit
20:57
Zelenskyy: We need more effective technological responses to Russian attack drones
20:45
Zelenskyy announces liberation of Andriivka in Sumy Oblast
20:32
Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: