Ukrainian Armed Forces drones hit two Russian defence industry facilities

Ukrainian UAVs struck facilities belonging to the Russian defence industrial base on the night of 13-14 June.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: In particular, the facilities of the Independent Oil and Gas Company JSC in Samara Oblast were hit.

It is noted that this is a leading enterprise for producing explosive components and a facility belonging to the Russian defence industrial base. Explosions and fires were recorded in the industrial zone.

The Nevinnomyssk plant in Stavropol Krai, one of the key producers of basic components for explosives, ammunition and rocket fuel, was also targeted.

The General Staff emphasises that this enterprise is involved in supporting the armed aggression against Ukraine.

A series of explosions and a Russian air defence response were reported near the target, and a fire was detected in the industrial area.

The results of the attack are being clarified.

Background: On the night of 13-14 June, drones attacked Nevinnomyssk Azot, one of Russia's largest chemical plants, in Stavropol Krai.

