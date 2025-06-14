Zelenskyy: We plan to continue prisoner exchanges next week

The prisoner exchange on 14 June. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that prisoner exchanges with Russia are expected to continue next week.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening address

Quote: "We are working to bring back all our people who are currently in Russian captivity. We are planning for the exchanges to continue next week – at least, such an agreement exists. We hope that the Russian side will fulfil its part of these humanitarian obligations and will do so as agreed.

Advertisement:

Today I spoke with Ukraine’s Defence Minister Rustem Umierov about the exchanges and the continuation of this effort. I set very specific tasks.

We also discussed in detail the importance of the next diplomatic steps – what exactly needs to be ensured for the negotiation process."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that among others, defenders of Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant were brought back on Saturday 14 June, during the fourth exchange of the week.

"All of them are receiving the necessary assistance after injuries and after the harsh conditions of captivity in Russia. Their condition is indeed very serious," he said.

Background:

At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations agreed on an all-for-all exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25.

On 9 June, the first group of released servicemen under the age of 25 returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity.

On 10 June, Ukraine brought back a group of defenders who had suffered severe injuries and have serious health conditions.

On 11 June, the bodies of 1,212 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation efforts.

On 12 June, another group of severely wounded and seriously ill service members were brought back to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Some of the released Ukrainian soldiers had previously been considered missing in action.

On 13 June, the bodies of 1,200 people were brought back to Ukraine as part of repatriation efforts.

On 14 June, another stage of the large-scale prisoner exchange took place, involving severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers. Some of those released were also under the age of 25. Ukraine received 1,200 more bodies of, according to the Russian side, Ukrainian citizens, including military personnel.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!