Zelenskyy: Russia fires over 440 drones and 32 missiles against Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 440 drones and 32 missiles on the night of 16-17 June, with the capital suffering the largest-scale strike.

Quote: "Regular reports from Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and military commanders on the situation after the large-scale Russian strike. More than 440 drones and 32 missiles. One of the most devastating strikes on Kyiv. Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv and Kyiv oblasts were also attacked during the night.

Right now, they [emergency workers] are trying to get people out from under the rubble of a regular residential building in Kyiv. It's not clear how many people are there. The Russians destroyed a whole section of the building. In total, buildings in eight districts of Kyiv were damaged. Work is still ongoing after the strike on Odesa, with emergency workers working at all scenes of the strikes. All people are receiving the necessary assistance, with 75 people known to have been injured. As of now, 15 people have been killed. My condolences to their families and loved ones."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the whole world, the United States and Europe must finally respond as a civilised society should respond to terrorists.

"It is bad when the powerful of this world turn a blind eye to this. We are in contact with all partners at all possible levels to ensure an appropriate response. It is the terrorists who should feel the pain, not normal, peaceful people," the president added.

On the night of 16-17 June, Russia carried out another large-scale combined strike on Ukraine. Early reports showed that 14 people were killed and 99 more were injured in Kyiv.

US President Donald Trump said he was postponing the imposition of new sanctions against Russia in anticipation of a possible agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

