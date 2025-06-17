All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv mayor says Russian missiles filled with dangerous metal balls

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:00
Kyiv mayor says Russian missiles filled with dangerous metal balls
Klitschko shows dangerous metal balls. Screenshot: video on Klitschko’s Telegram

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on residents of the capital to be attentive and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city, particularly in the Nyvky area.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "This is an interesting find. The State Emergency Service and the police collected these metal balls. They are the cluster contents of a missile. These small balls are inside [the missile – ed.] to cause maximum damage to people."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor emphasised that this could only be described as genocide.

"[Russia is trying – ed.] to do everything possible to kill as many people as possible and is using munitions like this to attack a peaceful city," Klitschko concluded.

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured..
  • Later, it became known that 14 people had been killed and 99 wounded in the capital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strikeKlitschko
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Kyiv
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 14, prosecutors report – photos
Kyiv mayor confirms 10 people killed in Russian overnight attack
Five bodies recovered from under rubble in Kyiv
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: