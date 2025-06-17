Kyiv mayor says Russian missiles filled with dangerous metal balls

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko has called on residents of the capital to be attentive and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city, particularly in the Nyvky area.

Source: Klitschko on Telegram

Quote: "This is an interesting find. The State Emergency Service and the police collected these metal balls. They are the cluster contents of a missile. These small balls are inside [the missile – ed.] to cause maximum damage to people."

Advertisement:

Details: The mayor emphasised that this could only be described as genocide.

Киян просять бути обережними: у місті знаходять небезпечні металеві кулі, якими росіяни "начиняють" свої ракети для максимального ураження, повідомив мер. Відео з Telegram-каналу міського голови столиці Віталія Кличка pic.twitter.com/TnqRZJh55Q — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) June 17, 2025

"[Russia is trying – ed.] to do everything possible to kill as many people as possible and is using munitions like this to attack a peaceful city," Klitschko concluded.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured..

Later, it became known that 14 people had been killed and 99 wounded in the capital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!