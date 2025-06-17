Collapse risk reported at nine-storey residential building hit by Russian missile in Kyiv – photos, video

The rubble of the residential building hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv. Photo:SES

Emergency workers have warned of the potential collapse of structural elements of a nine-storey building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district that was hit by a Russian missile strike.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "Solomianskyi district: a missile strike has completely destroyed one section of a nine-storey residential building. There is a risk of structural collapse."

The rubble of the residential building hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv.

Photo:State Emergency Service

Details: Eight cars were destroyed and another four caught fire in the courtyard in the Solomianskyi district. A five-storey building and a car service station were also set ablaze.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a multi-storey building and one other facility caught fire.

Firefighter working at the scene. Photo:State Emergency Service

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out after debris fell from the sky, damaging a building. Windows were shattered at a childcare facility, and the upper floors of a residential building were partially destroyed.

Vehicles destroyed in the Russian attack. Photo:State Emergency Service

Buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

"All emergency services are working at the scene: rescuing people, extinguishing fires, clearing rubble and assisting the injured. A total of 296 emergency workers, 75 pieces of SES equipment, three canine teams and two SES helicopters have been deployed," the SES reported.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured..

Later, it became known that 14 people had been killed and 99 wounded in the capital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to be attentive and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city.

