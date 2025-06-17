All Sections
Collapse risk reported at nine-storey residential building hit by Russian missile in Kyiv – photos, video

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 17 June 2025, 10:37
The rubble of the residential building hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv. Photo:SES

Emergency workers have warned of the potential collapse of structural elements of a nine-storey building in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district that was hit by a Russian missile strike.

Source: State Emergency Service (SES) on Telegram

Quote: "Solomianskyi district: a missile strike has completely destroyed one section of a nine-storey residential building. There is a risk of structural collapse."

The rubble of the residential building hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv.
Photo:State Emergency Service

Details: Eight cars were destroyed and another four caught fire in the courtyard in the Solomianskyi district. A five-storey building and a car service station were also set ablaze.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a multi-storey building and one other facility caught fire.

 
Firefighter working at the scene.
Photo:State Emergency Service

In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out after debris fell from the sky, damaging a building. Windows were shattered at a childcare facility, and the upper floors of a residential building were partially destroyed.

 
Vehicles destroyed in the Russian attack.
Photo:State Emergency Service

Buildings and vehicles were also damaged in the Dniprovskyi and Obolonskyi districts.

"All emergency services are working at the scene: rescuing people, extinguishing fires, clearing rubble and assisting the injured. A total of 296 emergency workers, 75 pieces of SES equipment, three canine teams and two SES helicopters have been deployed," the SES reported.

Background:

  • On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Initially, 40 people were reported injured..
  • Later, it became known that 14 people had been killed and 99 wounded in the capital.
  • Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian ballistic missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko called on Kyiv residents to be attentive and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city.

