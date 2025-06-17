Historic Kyiv Polytechnic building damaged in overnight Russian attack – photos

A historic building at the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute was damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 16-17 June.

Source: the university administration on Facebook

Details: The university administration said the building’s foundation was laid in 1898, when the institution was established.

Photo: Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute on Facebook

Windows and internal doors were damaged by the strike, and the pedestal of one of the sculptures in the grounds was also affected.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine’s air defence forces destroyed 428 drones and missiles out of 472. Hits were recorded in ten locations, including a nine-storey residential building, one section of which was completely destroyed.

Student accommodation belonging to the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI) was also damaged. Two students sustained injuries. They have received medical assistance and been discharged from hospital.

One of the injured students said that she and another student had been in their room at the time of the attack. The young man suffered a head injury, while the woman was wounded in the ear and eye and suffered a haematoma in the leg. "But we were lucky. If we’d been standing at that moment, we wouldn’t have survived," she said.

The university administration stated that repair work is ongoing. The water supply has been restored in part of the student accommodation, though some students have had to move.

