"If we had stood still at that moment, we would not have survived": Kyiv Aviation Institute students on Russian attack – video

A Russian UAV hit student accommodation belonging to the Kyiv Aviation Institute (KAI) on the night of 16-17 June, injuring some students; they have told Ukrainska Pravda about their experience.

Source: students in comments to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from student Anhelina: "At that moment, I was lying on the bed; I reacted immediately and covered my head with my hands. A guy was sitting on a chair with his back to the window, and he also covered his head.

We were injured: he had his head stitched up, and I have problems with my ear and eye and a bruise on my leg. But we were just lucky. If we had been standing at that moment, we would not have survived."

Details: The student notes that the moment of the explosion was terrifying and unexpected – they didn't hear anything before it happened and didn't pay attention to the air-raid warning.

"Don't ignore air-raid warnings. Follow the news and look where things are flying," advised the student accommodation resident.

As can be seen in the video provided to UP by students, the blast wave blew in the window in their room, and all the furniture was damaged and covered in debris.

Another student, Anna, said that she was in a shelter at the time of the attack.

Another student, Anna, said that she was in a shelter at the time of the attack.

"I was just lucky. I rarely go to the shelter, but at that moment I decided to go. When I returned after the all-clear was given, I saw a broken window and a pile of glass debris. I can say that I was scared. Do not neglect safety and go to the shelter," Anna said.

Background:

On the night of 16-17 June, the Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles. Explosions were heard in the capital and destruction was recorded there. Currently, 14 people are known to have been killed and 114 wounded in the capital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated that a Russian missile had hit a nine-storey residential building in Kyiv, completely destroying one section of the building.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the capital to be attentive and cautious, as small metal balls from the warheads of Russian missiles have been found in the city, particularly in Nyvky.

