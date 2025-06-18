Russians attack Zaporizhzhia: three fires, warehouses destroyed, windows shattered – photos, video

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Thirteen Russian drones attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the night of 17-18 June, causing fires at an industrial business and in warehouse facilities.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At least nine enemy drones attacked Zaporizhzhia.

Fires broke out at an industrial business and in warehouse facilities. No information about casualties has been received so far."

Updated: Fedorov confirmed in the morning that 13 drones had attacked Zaporizhzhia overnight.

The attack caused three fires, covering areas of 100, 300 and 800 sq m. Facades and windows in high-rise buildings were damaged, warehouse facilities were destroyed and cars burned.

