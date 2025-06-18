All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy summarises Canada visit: Concrete decisions made

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOWednesday, 18 June 2025, 03:36
Zelenskyy summarises Canada visit: Concrete decisions made
Participants of the G7 summit together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a message summarising his visit to Canada for the G7 summit, where he emphasised the decision to enhance military assistance to Ukraine and introduce new sanctions against Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia’s war. It is important that partners are ready not only to support our defence now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the war ends.

Advertisement:

I thank everyone who is helping us stand against Russian aggression and who, together with Ukraine, is building a robust security architecture for the future."

Previously: According to Reuters, the G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.

Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine.

Background:

  • US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule to return to Washington. He stated that he needed to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.
  • Zelenskyy said in his address to participants at the G7 summit in Canada that the United States could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced over CAD 2 billion (US$1.48 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, including drones, helicopters and ammunition. The Canadian Foreign Ministry described it as "one of Canada’s most important sanctions announcements" against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
  • In addition, on 17 June, the United Kingdom announced a series of new sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for increased pressure on Russia following the G7 meeting in Canada.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyG7Canadaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Putin says he's ready to meet with Zelenskyy but won't sign anything with him
Russian assault on Kostiantynivka: Ukraine's defence forces repel major attack, destroying 18 armoured combat vehicles
Eight people detained in Slovakia for fraud involving ammunition for Ukraine
UpdatedRussian strike on Kyiv: 12 bodies recovered overnight and in morning, bringing death toll to 28 – photos
Trump's envoy Kellogg plans trip to Belarus and meeting with Lukashenko – Reuters
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy shortens visit to Canada and returns to Ukraine – CBC News
Zelenskyy and NATO secretary general discuss Ukraine's expectations from NATO summit – video
Zelenskyy at G7 Summit: We must continue urging Trump to pressure Putin
RECENT NEWS
10:54
Russians attack Kostiantynivka, killing one and wounding another – photo
10:42
Russia has been ignoring a ceasefire proposal for 100 days – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
10:07
Ukrainian energy company employee killed in Russian attack on Kherson Oblast
09:58
"My symbol of resilience": Lviv prosthetist fulfils dream of soldier who lost all limbs in combat – video
09:54
First AI-equipped, radio-controlled Russian Shahed drone discovered in Ukraine
09:32
Ukrainian boxer Bohachuk now in top 5 boxers in IBF ratings
08:56
Russians injure 13 civilians in Donetsk Oblast over past day
08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
08:22
Most intense clashes on Pokrovsk front with 163 combat clashes over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
07:56
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: one killed, four injured, damage recorded – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: