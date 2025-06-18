Zelenskyy summarises Canada visit: Concrete decisions made

Participants of the G7 summit together with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has posted a message summarising his visit to Canada for the G7 summit, where he emphasised the decision to enhance military assistance to Ukraine and introduce new sanctions against Russia.

Quote: "Today, we have concrete decisions on increased military support, new tranches of aid funded by frozen Russian assets, and additional sanctions targeting what fuels Russia’s war. It is important that partners are ready not only to support our defence now, but also to rebuild Ukraine together after the war ends.

I thank everyone who is helping us stand against Russian aggression and who, together with Ukraine, is building a robust security architecture for the future."

Previously: According to Reuters, the G7 has not issued a joint statement on the war in Ukraine due to resistance from the United States.

Zelenskyy has cut short his visit to Canada and is returning to Ukraine.

Background:

US President Donald Trump left the G7 summit ahead of schedule to return to Washington. He stated that he needed to monitor the conflict between Israel and Iran.

Zelenskyy said in his address to participants at the G7 summit in Canada that the United States could force Russia to end its full-scale invasion of Ukraine and that working with Trump is essential to this effort.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced over CAD 2 billion (US$1.48 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine, including drones, helicopters and ammunition. The Canadian Foreign Ministry described it as "one of Canada’s most important sanctions announcements" against Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

In addition, on 17 June, the United Kingdom announced a series of new sanctions against Russia due to the war in Ukraine.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have called for increased pressure on Russia following the G7 meeting in Canada.

