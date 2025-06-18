All Sections
Russian drones attack ambulance and civilian in Kherson, injuring three people

Ukrainska Pravda, Iryna BalachukWednesday, 18 June 2025, 07:57
Russian drones attack ambulance and civilian in Kherson, injuring three people
Ambulance. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian drones attacked an ambulance and a civilian resident in the city of Kherson on the night of 17-18 June, injuring three people, including two medical workers.

Source: Kherson City Military Administration; Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Kherson Oblast Military Administration: "Russians attacked an ambulance with a drone in the Korabelnyi district of Kherson at around midnight. A 34-year-old paramedic and a 42-year-old emergency medical technician have been injured. They suffered concussion, blast injuries and closed head injuries."

Details: The injured received medical treatment.

Updated: A civilian has been injured in a Russian drone strike on another district of the city in the early morning.

Quote from Kherson City Military Administration: "A 69-year-old man sought medical help. He was attacked by an enemy drone in the Dniprovskyi district at around 04:30. He suffered a blast injury and shrapnel wounds."

Details: Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that he is in a mild condition.

Background:

  • On 17 June, the Russians attacked the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson with drones, injuring 12 people.
  • Later it became known that the number of people injured in a Russian drone attack on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson had risen to 20.

