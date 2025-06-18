Trump advised Putin to "mediate" Russo-Ukrainian war first, not Middle East

US President Donald Trump has recounted how Russian leader Vladimir Putin offered his services as a mediator to resolve the conflict in the Middle East, but Trump advised him to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war first.

Source: European Pravda, citing Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House on Wednesday 18 June

Details: Trump said he had spoken with Putin yesterday. It is worth noting that there were no official reports of their conversation yesterday, although a phone call was reported on 14 June.

Advertisement:

According to Trump, Putin offered to serve as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran.

"I spoke to him yesterday and […] he actually offered to help mediate. I said, 'Do me a favour – mediate your own. Let's mediate Russia first, okay?' I said, 'Vladimir, let's mediate Russia first, you can worry about this [the Middle East] later," Trump said.

He also expressed confidence that the war in Ukraine "is going to work out too".

Background: Trump has previously said he would be "open" to the idea of Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!