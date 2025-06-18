Ukrainian Air Force video shows interceptor drones downing Russian drones mid-air

The Ukrainian Air Force is rapidly advancing its drone air defence capabilities and recruiting operators for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) interceptors to counter Russian drones.

Source: Colonel Yurii Ihnat, Head of Communications of Air Force Command of the Armed Forces, in comments to Ukrainska Pravda; Air Force video

Quote from Ihnat: "Drone air defence will help us make the most rational use of our resources, as we cannot constantly deploy scarce resources such as aircraft and anti-aircraft guided missiles, or aircraft in general, to hunt down enemy drones. The enemy is launching more and more Shaheds, so we are exploring various ways of counteracting them.

Advertisement:

Units comprising operators of UAV interceptors, or anti-aircraft FPVs, are being set up within various Air Force military units and in the rear.

There are already many effective applications for this type of air defence. This area is extremely relevant right now, and it’s being scaled up."

Details: A video released on 18 June shows the Molfar crew, part of the 208th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Force, hunting down Russian UAVs in Ukraine’s south. The commander explains and demonstrates how Russian reconnaissance drones are detected, pursued and destroyed. The footage includes actual combat operations.

Read also: Blinding the Russians' eyes in the skies: how the Ukrainian army mastered the art of downing Russian spy drones

Background: In a speech at the G7 summit in Canada on 17 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is developing and deploying interceptor drones to protect cities from Shahed attacks, but needs additional financial support to do so.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!