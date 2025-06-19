Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded

Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 18 June. Ukrainian air defence has successfully downed 88 drones, but six hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, air defence has downed 88 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north, east, south and centre. Forty drones were shot down by firepower and 48 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded… at six locations"

Advertisement:

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!