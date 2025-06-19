All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded

Iryna BalachukThursday, 19 June 2025, 08:46
Russian nighttime attack on Ukraine: air defence downs 40 UAVs, 6 hits recorded
Mobile fire group. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 104 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 18 June. Ukrainian air defence has successfully downed 88 drones, but six hits have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 08:30, air defence has downed 88 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's north, east, south and centre. Forty drones were shot down by firepower and 48 disappeared from radar/were suppressed by electronic warfare. Hits were recorded… at six locations"

Advertisement:

Details: Drones were launched from the Russian cities of Millerovo, Kursk, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to Putin's recent claim on land seizure: Russians bring only death
EU postpones lowering price cap on Russian oil due to situation in Middle East
Ukraine sanctions Russian drone producers and suppliers
Ukraine brings back another group of severely wounded and seriously ill defenders from Russian captivity – photos, video
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
All News
drones
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: five injured, destruction recorded – photos
Russians damage agricultural business in Mykolaiv Oblast
Ukrainian Air Force video shows interceptor drones downing Russian drones mid-air
RECENT NEWS
06:46
Russia loses 1,060 soldiers over past day
06:02
UN Security Council discusses Russia's large-scale attacks on Ukraine
05:10
Russia's envoy to UN calls Russian "memorandum" the "best offer" for Kyiv
01:50
UpdatedExplosions heard in Odesa
23:28
Russians attack Sumy with drone, injuring woman
22:49
Ukraine's foreign minister responds to Putin's recent claim on land seizure: Russians bring only death
22:15
Two men injured in Russian artillery attack on Kherson
20:28
Zelenskyy: "Russia's plans in Sumy Oblast were insane – we're crushing these murderers"
20:19
"Ukraine is freedom": defence forces post videos of latest prisoner swap – videos
19:58
Four countries urge EU to support Eastern Shield and Baltic Defence Line
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: