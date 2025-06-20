Russian drones attack Kharkiv twice in one night, injuring four people – photos, video

The Russians have conducted a second drone attack on the city of Kharkiv since the beginning of the day, injuring four people.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Kharkiv has come under enemy drone attack for the second time in one night. Early reports indicate a hit in the Novobavarskyi district."

Details: Terekhov warned that "attack UAVs are still heading towards Kharkiv".

Quote: "Updated information tells us that the strike occurred in the Osnovianskyi district. A residential area was hit, with early reports indicating a hit on a house. Five houses and one outbuilding were damaged. No casualties have been reported so far."

Updated: The State Emergency Service added in the morning that the strikes had hit the Shevchenkivskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of Kharkiv as well as the Kharkiv district.

Four civilians sought medical treatment, including two teenage girls.

The strikes caused a fire on the roof of a six-storey unfinished building covering an area of 1,000 sq m and an outbuilding covering 10 sq m. Three warehouses on the premises of a civilian business also caught fire, covering a total area of 1,500 sq m.

The State Emergency Service units, National Police officers, local fire brigades, medical personnel and municipal services are working at the scenes.

Background: Prior to this, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones, injuring three children and damaging around 50 cars.

