One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
Friday, 20 June 2025, 09:06
One person has been killed and another 14 injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the night of 19-20 June.
Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "One person was killed and another 14 people suffered injuries of varying severity in an attack. Three firefighters are among those affected. Information about other possible casualties is being confirmed."
Details: The Russians used at least 10 drones. Civilian infrastructure in the city was hit.
In particular, a 23-storey building was damaged, along with several other high-rise buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops and cars.
Background:
- On the night of 19-20 June, the Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa, with 10 hits recorded. Fires broke out and 13 people were injured, including three firefighters.
- Ukrainian Railways reported that key rail systems at Odesa railway station had been damaged in the Russian attack.
