One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 20 June 2025, 09:06
One person killed and 14 injured in Russian nighttime attack on Odesa – photos
The scene of the attack. Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

One person has been killed and another 14 injured in a large-scale Russian drone strike on the city of Odesa on the night of 19-20 June.

Source: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "One person was killed and another 14 people suffered injuries of varying severity in an attack. Three firefighters are among those affected. Information about other possible casualties is being confirmed."

Apartments on fire.
Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The Russians used at least 10 drones. Civilian infrastructure in the city was hit.

 
Damage inside the building.
Photo: Odesa Oblast Prosecutor's Office

In particular, a 23-storey building was damaged, along with several other high-rise buildings, one of which was completely destroyed, outbuildings, an educational institution, shops and cars.

Background:

  • On the night of 19-20 June, the Russians conducted a large-scale drone attack on the city of Odesa, with 10 hits recorded. Fires broke out and 13 people were injured, including three firefighters.
  • Ukrainian Railways reported that key rail systems at Odesa railway station had been damaged in the Russian attack.

