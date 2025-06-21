Ukrainian soldier dies after being released from Russian captivity under 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner swap in May

Serhii Dobrovolskyi, a soldier from the town of Zdolbuniv in Rivne Oblast, has died after being released from Russian captivity at the end of May as part of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.

Source: Zdolbuniv Mayor Vladyslav Sukhliak; Suspilne

Quote from Sukhliak: "Serhii Dobrovolskyi, our fellow countryman who fought for Ukraine and had been in captivity since 2023, has died.

Serhii Dobrovolskyi returned from captivity at the end of May this year. A few days ago, he was greeted by his fellow countrymen in his hometown. Serhii was 43."

Details: Suspilne reports that Dobrovolskyi was listed as missing in action while in captivity. He was brought back to Ukraine in May this year as part of the thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.

Serhii Dobrovolskyi, who was released from Russian captivity, was greeted by residents of Zdolbuniv. Screenshot: a video on Zdolbuniv City Council’s page on Facebook

On 17 June, Serhii was welcomed by the residents of Zdolbuniv. After two years in Russian captivity, he was finally able to embrace his mother. He was presented with a korovai, a traditional Ukrainian bread used in welcoming ceremonies, and the Ukrainian national anthem was sung.

Previously: On 12 June, Ukrainian soldier Dmytro Shapovalov, who had been brought back from Russian captivity as part of the exchange on 26 April 2023, died in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Background:

On Friday 23 May, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first part of the thousand-for-thousand exchange agreement, bringing back 390 people. Of these, 270 were military personnel and 120 were civilians.

On 24 May, another 307 Ukrainian defenders were brought back from Russian captivity. All of them are men of private and sergeant rank.

On 25 May, Ukraine and Russia carried out the third part of the thousand-for-thousand exchange. Another 303 Ukrainian defenders returned home.

