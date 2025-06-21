Citizens of Poland, Estonia, Latvia, Sweden, US and Japan among prisoners released in Belarus

Among the 14 prisoners released in Belarus with the assistance of the United States are three Polish citizens, one Estonian citizen, two Latvian citizens, one Swedish citizen, one US citizen and two Japanese citizens.

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish Foreign Ministry; Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna; Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs; Belarusian newspaper Nasha Niva

Details: Three of the 14 freed prisoners are Polish citizens, whose release was sought by the Polish authorities. A representative of the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs participated in their transfer at the US Embassy in Vilnius.

Quote from the Polish Foreign Ministry: "We are grateful for the efforts of President Donald Trump's administration and for the support of Polish President Andrzej Duda. We hope that the trip to Minsk by US president's envoys General Keith Kellogg, John Cole and Chris Smith is the first step towards the release of other Polish prisoners, in particular Andrzej Poczobut."

Details: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna reported on X (Twitter) that an Estonian citizen had been released from a Belarusian prison and was on their way home thanks to Trump and his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, along with his team.

Latvian President Edgars Rinkēvičs expressed his gratitude to Trump for his help in securing the release of two Latvian citizens.

Natalia Eismont, the press secretary for Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, said that among the 14 released prisoners, in addition to Belarusians, were two Japanese citizens, three Polish citizens, two Latvian citizens and citizens of Estonia, Sweden and the United States.

Quote from Eismont: "This was a request from the President of the United States of America."

More details: Eismont said that Siarhei Tsikhanouski, the husband of opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, had been released "on humanitarian grounds to allow him to reunite with his family".

Background:

On Saturday 21 June, Kellogg arrived in Minsk and met with Lukashenko.

On Saturday, it became known that Siarhei Tsikhanouski and 14 political prisoners of the Lukashenko regime had been released.

