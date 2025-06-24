Russians hit Ground Forces training centre in Chernihiv Oblast with Shahed drones, injuring one person

Russian troops have attacked a training centre of the Ground Forces of Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast with kamikaze drones, injuring one soldier.

Source: Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Colonel Vitalii Sarantsev, Head of Communications of the Ground Forces Command, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Details: On 24 June, the Russians attacked one of the training centres of the Ukrainian Ground Forces with Shahed-type strike UAVs. As Colonel Sarantsev confirmed to Ukrainska Pravda, this happened in Chernihiv Oblast.

It is noted that thanks to the implementation of a set of preventive measures, clearly defined security algorithms, and a high level of personnel training, it was possible to avoid numerous casualties.

One soldier was wounded and taken to a medical facility.

Quote from the Ground Forces Command: "Meanwhile, enhanced protective measures are being implemented to ensure the safety and health of military personnel in the event of possible enemy missile and air attacks.

The command urges all military personnel to be vigilant, strictly adhere to safety measures and clearly follow the algorithms of actions during air-raid warnings."

