Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones: 6 hits recorded, 52 drones destroyed

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 25 June 2025, 09:24
Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones: 6 hits recorded, 52 drones destroyed
A downed Russian UAV. Photo: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine using 71 Shahed-type loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 24 June. Ukraine's air defences have downed 52 drones, although six strikes have been recorded.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 09:00, air defence forces have destroyed 52 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and others) over the country’s east, south and north. A total of 32 drones have been shot down by air defence assets, while 20 have disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: Strikes were recorded in six locations in Odesa, Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

The Russians launched the drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Millerovo, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and drone system units and mobile fire teams from Ukraine’s defence forces.

dronesUkraine's Air Force
