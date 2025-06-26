All Sections
Russian attack on Dnipro on 24 June: death toll rises to 20

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 June 2025, 07:54
Paramedic at the scene of the Russian strike in Dnipro. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on the city of Dnipro on 24 June has risen to 20.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Sadly, the death toll from missile strikes on Dnipro has increased. As of now, it stands at 20. [Together] with those killed in the city of Samar [that day], the total is 22."

Details: Lysak also added that since the evening of 25 June, the Russians had continued to attack the Nikopol district, using heavy artillery and FPV drones and dropping munitions from UAVs.

"The district centre [the city of Nikopol] as well as Pokrovske, Myrove and Marhanets hromadas were hit. A café caught fire. Infrastructure facilities, a business, three houses, two outbuildings and a car were damaged," he said. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians also attacked the Dnipro district. Damage to a recreation area was recorded.

No casualties were reported.

Lysak added that air defence forces had destroyed two Russian drones over the oblast at around midnight.

Background: On 24 June, Russian forces attacked the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. It was initially reported that 17 people had been killed and 279 injured in Dnipro and 2 killed and 14 injured in the city of Samar. Later, the death toll in Dnipro increased.

