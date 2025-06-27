All Sections
Russians damage industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 27 June 2025, 08:09
Russians damage industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia – photos
Aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing fires and damaging an industrial facility and a garage cooperative.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians conducted at least six drone strikes on the oblast centre. Buildings belonging to an industrial facility as well as garage cooperative premises were damaged. The attack caused fires."

Damaged garage
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: Fedorov also published photos showing the aftermath and noted that there were no casualties.

 
Damage caused by the Russian attack
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

