Russians damage industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia – photos
Friday, 27 June 2025, 08:09
Russian forces have attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia with drones, causing fires and damaging an industrial facility and a garage cooperative.
Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians conducted at least six drone strikes on the oblast centre. Buildings belonging to an industrial facility as well as garage cooperative premises were damaged. The attack caused fires."
Details: Fedorov also published photos showing the aftermath and noted that there were no casualties.
