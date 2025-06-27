All Sections
Orbán claims that Ukraine is being "deceived with impossible promises" by EU leadership

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 27 June 2025, 15:42
Orbán claims that Ukraine is being deceived with impossible promises by EU leadership
Viktor Orbán. Stock Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has accused the European Union leadership of making "impossible promises" to Ukraine regarding its aspirations to join the EU.

Source: Hungarian news portal 444.hu, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán has once again reiterated his arguments against Ukraine’s EU membership, claiming that by accepting Kyiv, the EU would also be "accepting the war". He argued that it is unclear what Ukraine’s borders and population actually are due to the ongoing war and unstable front line.

"Where are its borders? The population has fled. We don’t know how many there are or how many there will be," Orbán said.

He reiterated his view that Ukraine should first join NATO before becoming an EU member, as was the case with other Central and Eastern European countries. However, he claimed that this would be "dangerous because it would provoke Russia" and therefore, Ukraine’s EU accession without military security guarantees is "impossible".

"This is madness. We must speak honestly about it," Orbán said. "A country fighting for its future must not be deceived. But the people in Brussels are lying to and deceiving the Ukrainians. They are promising something that is not possible."

Background: 

  • Orbán has claimed that Hungary has halted Ukraine’s EU accession, citing his propagandistic referendum.
  • Prior to this, the latest EU summit was unable to reach a consensus on relations and further rapprochement with Ukraine due to Hungary’s veto.

