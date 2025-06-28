Ukraine to initiate sanctions against largest Russian oil importers – Ukraine's foreign minister

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has announced that Ukraine will initiate appropriate sanctions against countries that are the largest importers of Russian oil.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, citing Sybiha during the Fair Play conference, dedicated to the introduction of additional sanctions against the Russian Federation

Details: Sybiha emphasised that Ukraine is closely monitoring the increase in trade between certain countries, particularly in Central Asia, and Russia. There has been a manifold increase in some areas.

Quote: "And we see that this is dual-use production, which Russia uses to manufacture military products.

We will also respond and urge our partners to do the same regarding the countries – and there are not many – that are the biggest consumers of Russian oil.

A shadow fleet is being used, so in the near future, we will initiate appropriate sanctions against those countries that purchase the most Russian oil."

Details: Sybiha also noted that Russian oil, gas and related products, which account for up to 50% of the Russian federal budget revenues, continue to reach European markets.

Russia earned about US$13 billion from energy sales in April alone.

Meanwhile, one day of Kremlin aggression against Ukraine costs roughly US$1 billion.

Sybiha pointed out that Russia is still earning much more than it is spending on its genocidal aggression against Ukraine.

Given that Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine are becoming increasingly larger in scale, this indicates that Russia continues to access critical components, raw materials, equipment and software.

Quote: "Our examination of Russian missile and drone debris continually uncovers foreign-made components produced in at least 19 countries around the world."

Details: Sybiha called for Russia to be "cut off" from access to critical components for its defence industry, stressing that this is one of the means to compel peace.

Quote: "That is why it is very important that all our allies deploy their full sanctions potential and tools to stop the further militarisation of the Russian economy."

Background: Following a meeting with Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Sybiha stated that Ukraine expects powerful sanctions against Russia that will hit the war budget of Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

