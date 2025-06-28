Ukraine's air defence downs 22 out of 23 Russian drones overnight, one hit and debris fall reported

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 27-28 June. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 22 drones, but one hit and the fall of debris from several downed aerial assets have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy launched 23 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 June (from 22:00 on 27 June).

Odesa Oblast was the main target.

As of 09:00, air defence has downed 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's south. Twenty-one drones were shot down by firepower and one disappeared from radar/was suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: A hit was recorded in the city of Odesa, while debris from downed aerial assets fell at eight locations.

Background: A married couple was killed and two children were among those injured in a Russian drone strike on Odesa on the evening of 27 June.

