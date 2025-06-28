All Sections
Ukraine's air defence downs 22 out of 23 Russian drones overnight, one hit and debris fall reported

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 28 June 2025, 09:00
A downed Shahed drone. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 23 Shahed loitering munitions and decoy drones of various types on the night of 27-28 June. Ukrainian air defence units have successfully downed 22 drones, but one hit and the fall of debris from several downed aerial assets have been recorded.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force 

Quote: "The enemy launched 23 Shahed UAVs and decoy drones of various types from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 27-28 June (from 22:00 on 27 June).

Odesa Oblast was the main target.

As of 09:00, air defence has downed 22 enemy Shahed UAVs (and other types of drones) in the country's south. Twenty-one drones were shot down by firepower and one disappeared from radar/was suppressed by electronic warfare."

Details: A hit was recorded in the city of Odesa, while debris from downed aerial assets fell at eight locations.

Background: A married couple was killed and two children were among those injured in a Russian drone strike on Odesa on the evening of 27 June.

