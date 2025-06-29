All Sections
Poland scrambles aircraft during Russian missile attack on 29 June

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 11:22
Flags of Poland and Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland scrambled some of its aircraft in response to Russia's missile attacks on Ukrainian territory on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: European Pravda, citing information from the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces

Details: Operational Command posted an announcement on social media in the morning that Polish and allied aircraft had been put on alert in response to Russia's large-scale attack against Ukraine and ground-based air defence and radar systems were put on high alert.

After 06:00, authorities announced that the operation was coming to an end due to a reduced threat level, and no violations of Polish airspace had been recorded.

For reference: This procedure has become standard practice after a series of incidents in which missiles have flown into Polish airspace during large-scale air attacks against Ukraine. 

Background: The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had attacked with a record 537 missiles of various types and UAVs on the night of 28-29 June. Many of them targeted western Ukraine.

Polandmissile strike
All News
Poland
