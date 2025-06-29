Emergency workers retrieve two dogs from under rubble in Poltava Oblast after Russian attack – video, photos
Sunday, 29 June 2025, 12:14
Two dogs were trapped under the rubble of a damaged building in Poltava Oblast following a combined Russian attack on the night of 28-29 June. Emergency workers heard faint whimpering and managed to retrieve the animals.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Despite the risk of a nearby wall collapsing, the emergency workers succeeded in freeing the frightened and exhausted dogs.
The animals were handed over to veterinarians for examination and necessary medical care.
"Every life matters," the State Emergency Service emphasised.
Background:
- On the night of 28-29 June, Russia launched a large-scale combined attack on Ukrainian cities, using 477 attack drones, dozens of cruise and ballistic missiles and other aerial weapons.
- An infrastructure facility was damaged in Mykolaiv, businesses in Zaporizhzhia and the Kremenchuk district of Poltava Oblast and properties in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
- In Kharkiv, a drone crashed into the roof of a residential building in one of the city’s most damaged residential areas.
- In Smila, Cherkasy Oblast, three nine-storey apartment buildings were damaged and the local college of the National University of Food Technology sustained significant damage.
