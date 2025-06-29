All Sections
Emergency workers retrieve two dogs from under rubble in Poltava Oblast after Russian attack – video, photos

Anna KovalenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 12:14
The dogs under the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Two dogs were trapped under the rubble of a damaged building in Poltava Oblast following a combined Russian attack on the night of 28-29 June. Emergency workers heard faint whimpering and managed to retrieve the animals. 

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: Despite the risk of a nearby wall collapsing, the emergency workers succeeded in freeing the frightened and exhausted dogs.

The animals were handed over to veterinarians for examination and necessary medical care.

"Every life matters," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background:

