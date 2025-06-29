Emergency workers retrieve two dogs from under rubble in Poltava Oblast after Russian attack – video, photos

The dogs under the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook

Two dogs were trapped under the rubble of a damaged building in Poltava Oblast following a combined Russian attack on the night of 28-29 June. Emergency workers heard faint whimpering and managed to retrieve the animals.

Details: Despite the risk of a nearby wall collapsing, the emergency workers succeeded in freeing the frightened and exhausted dogs.

The animals were handed over to veterinarians for examination and necessary medical care.

"Every life matters," the State Emergency Service emphasised.

