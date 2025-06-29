Time to act is now, says Lithuanian ambassador on latest Russian nighttime airstrike

Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine, has said that Kyiv's partners should step up pressure on Moscow as much as possible after Russia launched a record-breaking airstrike on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 June.

Details: Stanytė-Toločkienė shared a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the attack and emphasised that since the beginning of spring, Russia has been intensifying its airstrikes on Ukraine, with several recent instances setting records for the number of aerial assets launched.

"The time to act is now. In fact, it’s long overdue," Stanytė-Toločkienė tweeted.

German Ambassador Martin Jaeger has refrained from issuing an official statement but briefed his followers on X on the overnight Russian attack, noting that a total of 477 drones, 46 cruise missiles and 14 ballistic missiles were launched across Ukraine.

Background:

Reports indicate that, as usual, Poland scrambled warplanes during the Russian aerial attack on Ukraine during the night of 28–29 June.

Ukraine's Air Force has reported that Russia launched a record 537 drones and missiles of various types overnight, many of which targeted western regions of the country.

