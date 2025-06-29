All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Time to act is now, says Lithuanian ambassador on latest Russian nighttime airstrike

Mariya Yemets, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 29 June 2025, 13:03
Time to act is now, says Lithuanian ambassador on latest Russian nighttime airstrike
Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė. Photo: Stanytė-Toločkienė on Facebook

Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine, has said that Kyiv's partners should step up pressure on Moscow as much as possible after Russia launched a record-breaking airstrike on Ukraine on the night of 28-29 June.

Source: European Pravda, citing Stanytė-Toločkienė on X (Twitter)

Details: Stanytė-Toločkienė shared a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the attack and emphasised that since the beginning of spring, Russia has been intensifying its airstrikes on Ukraine, with several recent instances setting records for the number of aerial assets launched.

Advertisement:

"The time to act is now. In fact, it’s long overdue," Stanytė-Toločkienė tweeted.

German Ambassador Martin Jaeger has refrained from issuing an official statement but briefed his followers on X on the overnight Russian attack, noting that a total of 477 drones, 46 cruise missiles and 14 ballistic missiles were launched across Ukraine.

Background:

  • Reports indicate that, as usual, Poland scrambled warplanes during the Russian aerial attack on Ukraine during the night of 28–29 June.
  • Ukraine's Air Force has reported that Russia launched a record 537 drones and missiles of various types overnight, many of which targeted western regions of the country.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Lithuaniamissile strike
Advertisement:
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
Air in Kyiv heavily polluted after Russian nighttime large-scale attack
Ukraine's air defence downs 478 aerial assets out of 550 launched by Russia
China tells EU it will not allow Russia to lose war against Ukraine – South China Morning Post
Zelenskyy to discuss US Patriot missile supplies with Trump
All News
Lithuania
Lithuania's foreign minister confident in approval of EU's 18th Russia sanctions package
Ukrainian flag stolen from Special Investigation Service building in Lithuania
Lithuanian president insists on opening negotiation clusters with Ukraine as soon as possible
RECENT NEWS
12:40
Nighttime missile and drone strike: fires break out in Kyiv, 23 people injured – photos
12:20
updatedRussians attack Kryvyi Rih: fire breaks out, 3 injured
12:19
Ukrainian drones hit Shahed drone production facility near Moscow – General Staff
11:54
Stray dogs hid in metro alongside people during Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv – photos
11:37
Russian attack on Kyiv damaged consular department of Polish embassy
11:08
Trump acknowledges Putin does not intend to stop war in Ukraine after talking to him
11:01
Russian nighttime attack on Kyiv: three branches and sorting office of Nova Poshta postal operator damaged
10:17
Dutch intelligence collects proof of Russia's use of chemical weapons against Ukraine – Reuters
10:07
Ukrainian foreign minister on Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine: Putin shows his disrespect for Trump
09:53
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, houses and vehicles damaged – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: