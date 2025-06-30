All Sections
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv

Mariya Yemets, Iryna BalachukMonday, 30 June 2025, 08:28
New German foreign minister arrives in Kyiv
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. Photo: Wadephul on Facebook

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul arrived in Ukraine on the morning of 30 June for his first visit.

Source: Spiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Spiegel reported that Wadephul plans to hold talks with representatives of the Ukrainian government.

Being in Kyiv, he stated that "the freedom and future of Ukraine is the most important task" of Germany's foreign and security policy.

Wadephul also added that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is trying to subjugate Ukraine through brutal bombardments.

Background:

  • Earlier, Wadephul warned against underestimating the threat posed by Russia to Germany.
  • Wadephul said in a recent speech that the risk of a military clash in the Baltic Sea "is real".
  • He also expressed concern that the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran was diverting attention away from Ukraine.

