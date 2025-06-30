Russia attacks Ukraine with 107 drones: 15 hits recorded, 64 drones shot down

Russian forces have attacked Ukraine with 107 Shahed-type strike UAVs and various decoy drones since the evening of 29 June. A total of 74 aerial assets were shot down, but 15 strikes were recorded.

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence shot down 74 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the northern, eastern and southern parts of the country. Of these, 64 were shot down by firepower and ten disappeared from radar or were jammed by electronic warfare."

Details: The Air Force added that 15 impact sites were confirmed and debris from downed drones fell in two other locations.

The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The primary targets of the attack were Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts.

Ukraine’s defence forces repelled the air assault using aircraft, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups.

