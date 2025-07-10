Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack

A medical facility in Kyiv's Podilskyi district has been almost completely destroyed in a nighttime Russian attack.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko

Quote: "The outpatient clinic of Primary health care center No. 1 has been almost completely destroyed in the enemy attack on the Podilskyi district."

Background: On the night of 9-10 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing two people and injuring 16.

