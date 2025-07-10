All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 08:00
Kyiv medical facility destroyed in Russian nighttime attack
Firefighter. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A medical facility in Kyiv's Podilskyi district has been almost completely destroyed in a nighttime Russian attack.

Source: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko 

Quote: "The outpatient clinic of Primary health care center No. 1 has been almost completely destroyed in the enemy attack on the Podilskyi district."

Advertisement:

Background: On the night of 9-10 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing two people and injuring 16.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kyivmissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
Kremlin on ECHR ruling against Russia: We consider it null and void, will not comply
Ukraine's commander-in-chief: Unmanned Systems Forces hit one-third of Russian targets in June
Zelenskyy meets with Pope Leo XIV
All News
Kyiv
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
Kyiv had long had reservations about interpreter caught taking illegal notes – Le Monde
RECENT NEWS
13:27
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
13:09
"This is terrorism": Zelenskyy speaks about latest Russian attack on Kyiv and calls for stronger air defences
12:54
Netherlands pledges €300m for Ukraine's recovery and economic strengthening in 2025-2026
12:53
Ukraine's foreign minister notes "positive signals" on US aid resumption
12:19
Russian propaganda outlets reportedly ordered to target Trump after he criticised Putin
12:15
Ukrainian intelligence: Russia spreads false narrative of Ukraine's radioactive materials in Syria
12:04
Ukraine's Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
11:18
On way to festival: 17-year-old Ukrainian girl loses arm in bus traffic accident in Hungary
10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
10:29
Ukrainian air defence downs 164 Russian Shahed drones and 14 missiles overnight, hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: