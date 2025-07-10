Elderly man killed in Russian drone strike on Nikopol district
Thursday, 10 July 2025, 13:45
One person has been killed in a Russian first-person view drone attack on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "A 67-year-old man has been killed in the Pokrovske hromada in the Nikopol district.
He sustained injuries in an FPV drone strike." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Details: Lysak said that the man had been taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. His injuries proved fatal.
Background:
- For years now, the Russians have been using FPV drones to strike civilians in Kherson Oblast almost every day.
- On the morning of 8 July alone, Russian forces killed one person and injured nine others in Kherson. All of them were attacked by drones.
- On the morning of 9 July, the Russians injured two Kherson residents.
- Two people were also injured in Russian drone strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 10 July.
