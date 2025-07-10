All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Elderly man killed in Russian drone strike on Nikopol district

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 13:45
Elderly man killed in Russian drone strike on Nikopol district
Stock photo: Getty Images

One person has been killed in a Russian first-person view drone attack on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "A 67-year-old man has been killed in the Pokrovske hromada in the Nikopol district.

Advertisement:

He sustained injuries in an FPV drone strike." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: Lysak said that the man had been taken to hospital in an extremely serious condition. His injuries proved fatal.

Background:

  • For years now, the Russians have been using FPV drones to strike civilians in Kherson Oblast almost every day.
  • On the morning of 8 July alone, Russian forces killed one person and injured nine others in Kherson. All of them were attacked by drones.
  • On the morning of 9 July, the Russians injured two Kherson residents.
  • Two people were also injured in Russian drone strikes on the city of Kherson on the morning of 10 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Thousands of air defence missiles: UK and Ukraine to sign historic agreement
Ukraine receives further €1bn from EU using proceeds of frozen Russian assets
China responds to detention of its citizens in Kyiv over missile espionage allegations
Von der Leyen unveils major fund for Ukraine's recovery in Rome
Ukrainian Security Service colonel shot dead in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district
UpdatedLarge-scale Russian attack on Kyiv: 2 killed and 16 injured – video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian guided bomb strikes Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring two people
Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, causing large-scale fires: five people injured – photos
Russia has hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 30 times since day's start: one civilian injured, damage reported
RECENT NEWS
17:54
EXPLAINERWhy Ukraine must decriminalise certain drugs – a MEP op-ed
17:30
Netherlands to provide additional €30m for Ukraine's recovery
17:22
US state secretary: hopefully we'll be able to convince allies to share Patriot systems with Ukraine
17:01
Merz says Germany is prepared to buy Patriot systems from US for Ukraine
16:25
Sweden to set up rehabilitation centre for wounded Ukrainian soldiers by 2027
16:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg outlines American vision for Ukraine's post-war recovery
16:17
Nearly 40% of working Russians have insufficient savings
16:08
Russian attacks in June caused highest number of civilian fatalities in Ukraine over past 3 years – UN mission
15:45
US secretary of state after meeting with Russia's foreign minister: Russia proposed new approach to war
15:41
Ukraine's first lady: Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress and constant emotional tension
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: