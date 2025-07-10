All Sections
Sweden to set up rehabilitation centre for wounded Ukrainian soldiers by 2027

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 10 July 2025, 16:25
Sweden to set up rehabilitation centre for wounded Ukrainian soldiers by 2027
Prosthetic rehabilitation. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Swedish government has instructed allocation of funding for creation of a centre in Ukraine where wounded soldiers will undergo rehabilitation. The centre will be part of a project that has been jointly implemented by NATO and Ukraine over the past two years.

Source: a press service for the Swedish government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The aim of the project is to rehabilitate wounded servicemen so that, if possible, they can return to active duty in the Armed Forces of Ukraine or lead integrated civilian lives.

"Ukraine is fighting not only for its own freedom but also for ours. Continuing to support them in this fight is the most important task of security policy of our time," stated Sweden’s Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oskar Bohlin.

Swedish Health Minister Acko Ankarberg Johansson stated that support for the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers is in high demand.

"This assistance will also become an important part of reforming and modernising the Ukrainian healthcare system. I am very pleased that Swedish experience and interest in Ukraine's affairs can contribute to this," she said.

The task set by the Swedish government includes the modernisation and adaptation of an existing building in Ukraine, the purchase and installation of modern medical rehabilitation equipment and the training of the relevant medical personnel in the fields of trauma care, trauma medicine and physical and mental rehabilitation.

The project will be implemented from July 2025 to July 2027.

Background:

  • Recently, the Swedish government adopted a decision to allocate SEK 1.5 billion (approximately €130 million) for new military capabilities for Ukraine, which include, in particular, barrels for Archer self-propelled artillery systems.
  • It was also reported that Sweden will revise the structure of its economic aid provided to other countries, which will allow an additional SEK 1.67 billion (approximately €150 million) to be freed up for assistance to Ukraine and other humanitarian measures.

