Ukraine's Air Force releases footage of air defence combat against Russian attack on night of 9-10 July – video

The Air Force Command has published a video showing the combat operations of air defenders during a large-scale Russian attack on the night of 9-10 July.

Quote: "Combat operations on the night of 9-10 July in the area of responsibility of the Air Command Tsentr (Centre)."

On the night of 9-10 July, Russian forces attacked the capital with drones and missiles. By morning, two people were reported killed and 16 injured in Kyiv. Later, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko said that the number of casualties had risen to 25.

A medical facility in Kyiv’s Podilskyi district was nearly destroyed in the overnight Russian attack.

Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russian forces had launched 415 aerial targets at Ukraine that night. Air defence systems shot down 178 of them. There were confirmed hits in eight locations and debris fell in 23 more.

