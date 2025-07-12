All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 12 July 2025, 16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernivtsi on 12 July. Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Chernivtsi Oblast

The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Chernivtsi Oblast has risen to 26. Two people were killed.

Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Zaparaniuk: "The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Chernivtsi has risen to 26. 

Advertisement:

Seven of them are currently in hospital: three are in a serious condition and four are undergoing surgery. All the other casualties were given first aid at the site where enemy missile debris fell."

руйнування в Чернівцях, фото ДСНС
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Chernivtsi on 12 July.
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service in Chernivtsi Oblast

Background: At dawn on 12 July, the Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile, killing two people: Sviatoslav Lazarenko, 43, an official at the Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Diana Kravchenko, 25, a pharmacy manager. Twelve people were initially reported to have been injured.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernivtsimissile strikedrones
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
Chernivtsi
Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight
Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official
Two people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
RECENT NEWS
20:22
Bundeswehr general explains current status of project to supply Ukraine with interceptor drones
19:31
Woman, 87, killed in Russian attack on Kherson
18:11
European Investment Bank to allocate over €130 million to rebuild Ukraine's transport infrastructure
18:10
Critically ill girl resuscitated under fire after her breathing stopped during Russian attack on Chernivtsi
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: