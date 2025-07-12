Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
The number of people injured in a Russian attack on Chernivtsi Oblast has risen to 26. Two people were killed.
Source: Ruslan Zaparaniuk, Head of Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Zaparaniuk: "The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Chernivtsi has risen to 26.
Seven of them are currently in hospital: three are in a serious condition and four are undergoing surgery. All the other casualties were given first aid at the site where enemy missile debris fell."
Background: At dawn on 12 July, the Russians attacked Chernivtsi Oblast with four Shahed-type UAVs and a missile, killing two people: Sviatoslav Lazarenko, 43, an official at the Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, and Diana Kravchenko, 25, a pharmacy manager. Twelve people were initially reported to have been injured.
