All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight

Anna KovalenkoSaturday, 12 July 2025, 15:07
Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight
Diana Kravchenko. Photo: Social networks

Diana Kravchenko, a 25-year-old pharmacy manager, was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Chernivtsi on the night of 11-12 July. Diana would have turned 26 in two weeks.

Source: Valentyna Yovenko, head of the corporate communications department of the Apteka 911 network

Quote from Yovenko: "She was a sincere and compassionate person, a true professional who was always ready to help both colleagues and pharmacy visitors. 

Advertisement:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones and all who knew Diana, and share in their grief and sorrow. May her bright memory live on in our hearts."

Details: Two people were killed in Chernivtsi by the fall of debris from Russian aerial assets, including Sviatoslav Lazarenko, a 43-year-old official of the Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Doctors in medical facilities in Chernivtsi are fighting for the lives of four people who were seriously injured. One woman is in a critical condition, according to Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration. Ten civilians sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on site.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 12 July, Russian forces delivered ten strikes on Kharkiv – two with guided aerial bombs and eight with Shahed-type loitering munitions – causing fires, damaging a critical infrastructure facility and city power grids and injuring two men.
  • A Russian attack has injured eight adults and one child in Lviv. Local authorities have reported that 46 houses have been damaged, with 15 apartments no longer suitable for living.
  • On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a drone and missile attack on the city of Lutsk, destroying a house and damaging other homes and a car.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Chernivtsicasualtiesattack
Advertisement:
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
Former Wagner mercenary seeking asylum detained in Finland
Ukraine's defence minister is currently Zelenskyy's only candidate for ambassador to the US
Ukraine to receive long-range weapons financed by Germany
Air defence shoots down 344 Russian aerial assets overnight – Ukraine's Air Force
updatedTwo people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
All News
Chernivtsi
Russian attack on Chernivtsi kills Sniatyn City Council official
Two people in Chernivtsi killed by falling debris from Russian aerial assets
Former Chernivtsi lawmaker killed in action
RECENT NEWS
17:49
Russian drones attack Ukraine from north, air defence responds in Kyiv Oblast
17:49
Ukraine introduces drone simulators and tactical medicine in school training
17:31
Ukrainian forces kill Russian drone operators responsible for death of one-year-old child in Kherson
17:09
Disposable MITLA net developed in Ukraine to counter FPV drones
16:50
Russian attack on Chernivtsi: number injured rises to 26, three in critical condition
16:30
updatedLatest data shows twelve people injured in Russian attack on Lviv
16:08
Russian attacks claim three lives in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
15:15
Russia's fossil fuel revenues hit post-invasion low in second quarter of 2025
15:07
Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight
14:57
Four civilians injured in Russian strikes on Kupiansk
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: