Chernivtsi mourns 25-year-old Diana Kravchenko killed in Russian attack overnight

Diana Kravchenko, a 25-year-old pharmacy manager, was killed in a Russian attack on the city of Chernivtsi on the night of 11-12 July. Diana would have turned 26 in two weeks.

Source: Valentyna Yovenko, head of the corporate communications department of the Apteka 911 network

Quote from Yovenko: "She was a sincere and compassionate person, a true professional who was always ready to help both colleagues and pharmacy visitors.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones and all who knew Diana, and share in their grief and sorrow. May her bright memory live on in our hearts."

Details: Two people were killed in Chernivtsi by the fall of debris from Russian aerial assets, including Sviatoslav Lazarenko, a 43-year-old official of the Sniatyn City Council in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

Doctors in medical facilities in Chernivtsi are fighting for the lives of four people who were seriously injured. One woman is in a critical condition, according to Chernivtsi Oblast Military Administration. Ten civilians sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on site.

Background:

On the morning of 12 July, Russian forces delivered ten strikes on Kharkiv – two with guided aerial bombs and eight with Shahed-type loitering munitions – causing fires, damaging a critical infrastructure facility and city power grids and injuring two men.

A Russian attack has injured eight adults and one child in Lviv. Local authorities have reported that 46 houses have been damaged, with 15 apartments no longer suitable for living.

On the night of 11-12 July, Russian forces conducted a drone and missile attack on the city of Lutsk, destroying a house and damaging other homes and a car.

