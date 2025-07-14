All Sections
US to sell US$10bn worth of weapons to NATO for onward delivery to Ukraine – Axios

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 14 July 2025, 20:52
US to sell US$10bn worth of weapons to NATO for onward delivery to Ukraine – Axios
NATO. Stock photo: Getty Images

The United States plans to sell NATO countries about US$10 billion worth of weapons that will subsequently be sent to Ukraine, including long-range missiles.

Source: European Pravda, citing Axios

Details: US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that a deal has been reached with NATO to sell weapons to Ukraine. Trump said the US will sell "billions" of dollars’ worth of "the best" military equipment.

An informed source told Axios the US will sell about US$10 billion worth of weapons to NATO allies "in the first wave".

Axios reports that these weapons include air defence systems, artillery shells and "long-range missiles that could strike deep inside Russia".

Background: On 14 July, Trump announced that Ukraine will receive additional Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems within days.

