US secretary of state discusses ending war in Ukraine with European ministers

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasised during talks with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom that US President Donald Trump's priority remains ending Russia's war in Ukraine through a long-term settlement with the help of talks.

Source: US Department of State

Details: The statement noted that Rubio had held talks with the foreign ministers of France, Germany and the United Kingdom on strengthening stability in the Middle East and ensuring that Iran does not develop or obtain nuclear weapons.

In addition, speaking about Russia's war against Ukraine, Rubio stressed that Trump's priority remains to end the war through a long-term settlement with the help of talks.

Background:

On 14 July, Trump once again expressed his disappointment with Russia and promised to bring in tough sanctions if a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow is not reached within 50 days.

Trump also announced the transfer of up to 17 Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine in the near future.

In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Donald Trump, during which they discussed the recent meeting of the US President with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

