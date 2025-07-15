All Sections
EU officially extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027

Tetyana Vysotska, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 15 July 2025, 12:58
EU officially extends temporary protection for Ukrainians until March 2027
A Ukrainian flag and a teddy bear. Photo: Getty Images

The Council of the European Union approved an official decision on Tuesday 15 July to extend the directive on temporary protection for Ukrainians in the European Union until 4 March 2027.

Source: European Pravda, citing an official of the Council of the EU

Quote: "Today, the Council of the EU has decided to extend temporary protection for persons displaced from Ukraine until 4 March 2027."

Background:

  • After 4 March 2027, when temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU expires, support will be provided for an unhindered return to Ukraine, while those employed or studying in the EU will be eligible to change their residence status. The list of proposed recommendations can be found here.
  • On 3 June, the Council of the EU adopted a political decision to extend the Temporary Protection Directive for Ukrainians until 4 March 2027.
  • As of 31 March 2025, just over 4.26 million people who are not EU citizens and fled Ukraine as a result of the full-scale Russian aggression had temporary protection status in the European Union.

