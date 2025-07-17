Russia hits Kupiansk with FPV drones, injuring three people, including medics

An ambulance car that was hit in Kupiansk. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk with FPV drones twice on 16 July. Three people were injured in the strikes, including two emergency medical workers.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation showed that at around 08:00, a Russian FPV drone targeted an ambulance. Two medics, aged 53 and 59, sustained injuries in the attack.

Russian troops struck a residential building at around 13:25. A 53-year-old man suffered blast injuries as a result of the attack.

Background:

At the end of June, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) noted in a report that Russian troops were deliberately attacking civilians who showed no signs of direct involvement in the hostilities.

Among the casualties recorded by the HRMMU were civilians travelling by bicycle, in cars, on evacuation buses, in ambulances, during humanitarian missions, while walking or near their homes.

