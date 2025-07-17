Ukrainian air defence destroys 36 Russian drones overnight; 23 UAVs hit five locations

Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 64 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 16-17 July. Air defence destroyed 36 drones, with 23 UAVs hitting five locations.

Source: Air Force Command on social media

Details: It is noted that from 20:30 on 16 July, the Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

The Air Force reported that 59 of them were Shahed attack UAVs.

The main target of the Russian attack was Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Early reports show that as of 08:30, air defence shot down 36 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of Ukraine.

In addition, five decoy drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Twenty-three UAVs were recorded hitting five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!