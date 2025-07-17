All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence destroys 36 Russian drones overnight; 23 UAVs hit five locations

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 17 July 2025, 08:47
Ukrainian air defence destroys 36 Russian drones overnight; 23 UAVs hit five locations

Russian occupation forces attacked Ukraine with 64 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 16-17 July. Air defence destroyed 36 drones, with 23 UAVs hitting five locations.

Source: Air Force Command on social media

Details: It is noted that from 20:30 on 16 July, the Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Advertisement:

The Air Force reported that 59 of them were Shahed attack UAVs.

The main target of the Russian attack was Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Early reports show that as of 08:30, air defence shot down 36 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of Ukraine.

In addition, five decoy drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

Twenty-three UAVs were recorded hitting five locations.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Shahed dronewarair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
Trump's pledge of Patriots for Ukraine leaves allies scrambling for details – Reuters
Ukraine's parliament receives Zelenskyy's nomination to appoint Svyrydenko as PM
Zelenskyy presents new government to ruling party
Zelenskyy submits former PM Shmyhal's nomination for defence minister to parliament
All News
Shahed drone
Ukraine's Air Force destroys 178 Russian drones, 23 UAVs strike 7 locations
Russian Shahed drones attack Sumy, striking educational and medical facilities and injuring people – photos
Russians attack Chuhuiv with Shahed drones, damaging industrial facility
RECENT NEWS
11:51
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
11:33
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
11:01
Ukrainian defence-tech cluster Brave1 presents platform for testing foreign technologies
10:55
Death toll of Russian strike rises to three amid rescue efforts in Dobropillia, Donetsk Oblast
10:17
Russians attack Kryvyi Rih with drones
10:08
Dutch foreign minister on anniversary of MH17 disaster: Russia's responsibility is beyond dispute
09:59
Russian oil price falls short of 2025 budget target – Reuters
09:53
US unveils its own low-cost analogue to Iranian Shahed drone
09:41
Germany has not confirmed Trump's claim about Patriot shipments to Ukraine
09:24
DeepState: Russians occupy village of Shevchenko in Donetsk Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: