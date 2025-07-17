All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 17 July 2025, 16:17
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Shmyhal on Telegram

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as minister of defence on 17 July.

Source: broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Details: A total of 267 MPs voted in favour of the appointment.

Advertisement:
 
Denys Shmyhal in the Verkhovna Rada.
Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

Background:

  • On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a nomination to the Verkhovna Rada proposing former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as the new minister of defence.
  • On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint former deputy prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as prime minister with 262 votes in favour.
  • The Ukrainian parliament also supported the appointment of 13 new ministers to the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), with 253 votes in favour.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ShmyhalCabinet of Minister (government)Verkhovna Rada
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Ukrainian parliament appoints 13 ministers to Svyrydenko's government
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
All News
Shmyhal
Ukrainian parliament approves PM Shmyhal's resignation
Zelenskyy considered at least three candidates for defence minister post
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
RECENT NEWS
19:23
US says it is "moving with haste" to deliver weapons to Ukraine in line with Trump's plan
18:59
Merz praises Trump's decision on arms supplies for Ukraine
18:54
Russian FPV drone strike kills two civilians in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and injures elderly woman
18:30
German company has delivered nearly 2,000 AI-guided kamikaze drones to Ukraine
18:19
Russian drone strike destroys Arabesky Theatre in Kharkiv, all property lost in fire
18:18
Russians plan to build storage facilities at occupied Skadovsk port
17:27
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
17:06
Council of Europe won't vote on 18th Russia sanctions package on 18 July – sources from EU
17:02
Zelenskyy announces security sector reshuffle and diplomatic corps overhaul
16:17
Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: