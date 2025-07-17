Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as minister of defence on 17 July.

Source: broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram

Details: A total of 267 MPs voted in favour of the appointment.

Denys Shmyhal in the Verkhovna Rada. Photo: Zhelezniak on Telegram

Background:

On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a nomination to the Verkhovna Rada proposing former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as the new minister of defence.

On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint former deputy prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as prime minister with 262 votes in favour.

The Ukrainian parliament also supported the appointment of 13 new ministers to the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), with 253 votes in favour.

