Ukrainian parliament appoints Shmyhal as defence minister
Thursday, 17 July 2025, 16:17
The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as minister of defence on 17 July.
Source: broadcast of the Verkhovna Rada session; MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on Telegram
Details: A total of 267 MPs voted in favour of the appointment.
Background:
- On 16 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a nomination to the Verkhovna Rada proposing former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as the new minister of defence.
- On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint former deputy prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as prime minister with 262 votes in favour.
- The Ukrainian parliament also supported the appointment of 13 new ministers to the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), with 253 votes in favour.
