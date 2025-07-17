All Sections
Zelenskyy announces security sector reshuffle and diplomatic corps overhaul

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 17 July 2025, 17:02
Zelenskyy announces security sector reshuffle and diplomatic corps overhaul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Following the appointment of a new government, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the reshaping of Ukraine’s security sector will continue on 18 July, followed by an overhaul of the country’s diplomatic corps starting next Monday.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Government of Ukraine has been renewed, and starting today, government officials should begin implementing the tasks that have been set. I thank all the Members of Parliament who supported the candidacies of the prime minister, deputy prime ministers and ministers."

Details: Zelenskyy said the security sector would undergo restructuring on 18 July. "On Monday, we will renew the Ukrainian diplomatic corps – we are preparing the relevant changes with the minister of foreign affairs," the president stated.

He also noted that he has already determined the agenda for the next two meetings of the National Security and Defence Council. "Every day must bring results for Ukraine," he added.

Background:

  • On 17 July, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) voted to appoint former deputy prime minister Yuliia Svyrydenko as prime minister with 262 votes in favour.
  • The Ukrainian parliament also supported the appointment of 13 new ministers to the Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government), with 253 votes in favour.
  • The Verkhovna Rada reappointed Andrii Sybiha as minister of foreign affairs and appointed former prime minister Denys Shmyhal as minister of defence.

