Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine

The Polish Ministry of Defence has reported that it scrambled aircraft in response to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine.

Quote: "As per standard procedures, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces activated all the available forces and assets, scrambled fighter jets and placed ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems on the highest level of combat readiness."

Details: The statement added that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

Background: A week ago, Poland also scrambled fighter jets amid a large-scale Russia missile attack on Ukraine.

