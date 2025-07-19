All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 06:34
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Press release amid a Russia attack on Ukraine. Photo: Polish Ministry of Defence

The Polish Ministry of Defence has reported that it scrambled aircraft in response to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine.

Source: Polish Ministry of Defence

Quote: "As per standard procedures, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces activated all the available forces and assets, scrambled fighter jets and placed ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems on the highest level of combat readiness."

Advertisement:

Details: The statement added that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.

Background: A week ago, Poland also scrambled fighter jets amid a large-scale Russia missile attack on Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandaircraftRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Poland
Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
Polish foreign ministry: Russian drones hit Polish factory in Vinnytsia, civilians injured
RECENT NEWS
08:27
Five people killed in Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka
07:48
Russia loses 1,120 soldiers over past day
07:36
Pavlohrad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast survives most intense Russian aerial attack
06:34
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
05:44
State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos
05:18
West has 18 months left to prepare for potential war with China and Russia – Bild
00:46
Russians occupy another settlement in Sumy Oblast – DeepState
00:20
Almost 90 drones attack Russia in one evening
22:13
Ukraine's commander-in-chief reports to Zelenskyy on situation near Pokrovsk: Russian sabotage group destroyed
21:04
Orbán adviser says Ukraine "was not asked to fight" Russia on Hungary's behalf
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: