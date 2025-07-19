Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine
Saturday, 19 July 2025, 06:34
The Polish Ministry of Defence has reported that it scrambled aircraft in response to Russia's combined attack on Ukraine.
Source: Polish Ministry of Defence
Quote: "As per standard procedures, the Operational Command of the Armed Forces activated all the available forces and assets, scrambled fighter jets and placed ground-based air defence systems and radar reconnaissance systems on the highest level of combat readiness."
Details: The statement added that the measures taken are aimed at ensuring security in areas bordering zones that are under threat of attack.
Background: A week ago, Poland also scrambled fighter jets amid a large-scale Russia missile attack on Ukraine.
