All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Kremlin responds to proposal for third round of Ukraine talks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 July 2025, 13:39
Kremlin responds to proposal for third round of Ukraine talks
Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

The Kremlin has stated that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian memorandum drafts, which are currently "diametrically opposed".

Source: Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian leader, quoted by Russian state news agency Interfax

Quote: "There is our draft memorandum and there is a draft memorandum submitted by the Ukrainian side. There must be an exchange of views and negotiations on these two drafts, which, let’s say, are currently absolutely diametrically opposed."

Advertisement:

Details: Peskov also stated that there had been no changes to the Russian negotiating team.

"You know that we support holding a third round [of negotiations on Ukraine]. As soon as there is clarity on the dates, we will inform you immediately," Putin’s spokesman concluded.

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationswarPutin
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
MP working for Russia and having significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos
All News
negotiations
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul may take place on 23–24 July
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
RECENT NEWS
17:30
What chemical weapons does Russia most often use in the war against Ukraine?
16:46
Warhead of Russian missile defused in Kyiv – photos
16:14
FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status
16:10
Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones
15:54
Germany and the United States agree to send five Patriot systems to Ukraine "as soon as possible"
15:40
EU sanctions on Russian diesel to take effect in six months – Bloomberg
15:24
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
15:06
Ukraine's 50-Day arming campaign: new Ramstein brings 52 countries together online
15:06
updatedRussian nighttime attack on Kyiv: nine injured, one killed – photos
14:59
Ukrainian company Kvertus launches mass production of electronic warfare robot – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: