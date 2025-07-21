Kremlin responds to proposal for third round of Ukraine talks

The Kremlin has stated that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian memorandum drafts, which are currently "diametrically opposed".

Source: Dmitry Peskov, press secretary for the Russian leader, quoted by Russian state news agency Interfax

Quote: "There is our draft memorandum and there is a draft memorandum submitted by the Ukrainian side. There must be an exchange of views and negotiations on these two drafts, which, let’s say, are currently absolutely diametrically opposed."

Details: Peskov also stated that there had been no changes to the Russian negotiating team.

"You know that we support holding a third round [of negotiations on Ukraine]. As soon as there is clarity on the dates, we will inform you immediately," Putin’s spokesman concluded.

Background:

Independent Türkçe reported on Monday, citing sources, that Russian and Ukrainian delegations may meet this week in Istanbul – on Wednesday or Thursday.

Ukraine has proposed to Russia that a new round of talks be held this week.

