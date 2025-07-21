All Sections
Envoy Kellogg's visit is further proof that Putin fears only Trump – Ukrainian foreign minister

Ulyana Krychkovska, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 July 2025, 22:11
Envoy Kellogg's visit is further proof that Putin fears only Trump – Ukrainian foreign minister
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha believes that the absence of attacks on Kyiv during a visit by Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine, is evidence of the United States' ability to force Russia to peace.

Source: Sybiha at a joint press conference with the French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot in Kyiv on Monday 21 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha noted the importance of Kellogg's visit to Kyiv last week.

"By the way, I noticed that there were no attacks by the Russian aggressor on Kyiv while he [Kellogg] was in Kyiv. This is yet more evidence showing who Putin is really afraid of. Putin is afraid only of Trump. He understands that only the United States of America can force them to peace," he said.

Sybiha noted that Kellogg's visit had allowed him to convey first-hand information to the US leadership.

"Why is this important? Because we must also counter the Russian narrative that Moscow is winning. No, Russia is not winning and Ukraine is not losing. It is important to proceed from this paradigm," he emphasised.

Background: 

  • Kellogg was in Kyiv for a several-day visit. Among other things, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the agreement between the US and NATO regarding the supply of American weapons.
  • Zelenskyy jokingly suggested giving Kellogg a Ukrainian passport and leaving him here as well as inviting Americans to Ukraine more often, "because then Russia will bomb us less".

