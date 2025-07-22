Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council. Photo: Zelenskyy's Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the Ukrainian delegation for talks with the Russian side in Türkiye will be headed by Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I instructed that a delegation be formed for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umierov and will include representatives of Ukrainian intelligence, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, and the Office of the President."

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had held a meeting on the results of the negotiations necessary for Ukraine.

The president stressed that Kyiv was ready "to work as productively as possible" to release prisoners, bring back abducted children, stop killings and prepare a meeting of leaders for "truly bringing this war to an end".

"Our position is fully transparent. Ukraine never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

Ukraine has proposed to Russia that a new round of talks be held this week.

Independent Türkçe reported on Monday, citing sources, that Russian and Ukrainian delegations may meet this week in Istanbul – on 23 or 24 July.

The Kremlin said that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian memorandum drafts, which are currently "diametrically opposed".

