All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 22 July 2025, 11:48
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Andrii Yermak, Head of the Presidential Administration; Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council. Photo: Zelenskyy's Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that the Ukrainian delegation for talks with the Russian side in Türkiye will be headed by Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I instructed that a delegation be formed for negotiations with the Russian side. The delegation will be headed by Rustem Umierov and will include representatives of Ukrainian intelligence, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, and the Office of the President."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had held a meeting on the results of the negotiations necessary for Ukraine.

The president stressed that Kyiv was ready "to work as productively as possible" to release prisoners, bring back abducted children, stop killings and prepare a meeting of leaders for "truly bringing this war to an end".

"Our position is fully transparent. Ukraine never wanted this war, and it is Russia that must end the war that it started," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

  • Ukraine has proposed to Russia that a new round of talks be held this week.
  • Independent Türkçe reported on Monday, citing sources, that Russian and Ukrainian delegations may meet this week in Istanbul – on 23 or 24 July.
  • The Kremlin said that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian memorandum drafts, which are currently "diametrically opposed".

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

ZelenskyyRustem UmierovnegotiationsRussia
Advertisement:
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
Ukrainian Parliament moves to end independence of anti-corruption agencies
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary to head delegation for talks with Russia
Russians enter Pokrovsk – Ukrainska Pravda sources
G7 expresses concern over searches at Ukraine's anti-corruption agency
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency says employee detained by Security Service is not Russian mole
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy names provisional date for talks with Russia in Istanbul
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
16:10
French foreign minister visits Kharkiv after visiting frontline Sumy – photos
16:06
Japanese vessels removed from EU sanctions list after pledging not to transport Russian gas
15:47
Ukraine's anti‑corruption agencies suspect Security Service official of extorting US$300,000
15:42
French organisation sues Russia over systematic plundering of Ukrainian culture
15:03
Ukrainian parliament's speaker signs law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
14:54
EU is not yet considering suspending funding for Ukraine over actions against NABU and SAPO
14:42
New defence minister estimates Ukraine's 2026 defence spending needs at double 2025 figure
14:36
Ukraine's corruption watchdog claims three detectives beaten during searches
14:33
Russia plans to spend about US$1.1 trillion on rearmament by 2036 – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence chief
14:21
Ukraine's anti-corruption institutions urge Zelenskyy to veto law threatening their independence
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: